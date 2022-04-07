Update: Shooting of 10-year-old girl ‘senseless and cowardly,’ Fresno police chief says

The bullet that struck a 10-year-old girl in the leg while she was at a playground at a Fresno apartment complex Wednesday night hit her femoral artery.

It was a potentially life-threatening wound, the Fresno Police Department said in an update on the case Thursday morning.

“This was an absolutely senseless and cowardly act of violence that injured an innocent child in our community,” Chief Paco Balderrama said in a statement.

“The Fresno Police Department will not stand for this kind of irresponsibility and disregard for the law. We will work around the clock to bring the culprits to justice and hold them accountable.”

The shooting occurred at 7:30 p.m. at the Park West Apartments, located south of the intersection of Marks and Shaw avenues. Police arrived and found evidence of a shooting, but no victim. Around 8 p.m. they received notice that a girl had been admitted to Community Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

A good Samaritan had taken the child to the hospital, according to police.

The girl was not the intended target.

Police said there was an argument between two people at the apartment complex, and an unknown suspect began shooting.

Detectives are working to identify the suspect and anyone else who may have been present during the shooting.

Previously, police said it was unclear if the girl lived at the complex, but they believe she has family that does. They believe she was not alone at the time she was shot and was with at least one family member, police said.

Lt. Bill Dooley said police will beef up patrols in the area of the shooting at least temporarily.

He said there have been 124 shootings so far this year compared to 168 at the same time a year ago. That’s about 25% fewer.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Jacqueline Moreno at 559-621-2428. You may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP.