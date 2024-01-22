Shooting on 13th Avenue in Phenix City leaves one man dead, police say

One person is dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Phenix City.

Phenix City police said they responded around 3:45 p.m., Sunday, to the 1900 block of 13th Avenue and found Jaylan Howard, 23, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said Howard was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a homicide investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting are asked to contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.