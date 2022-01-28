Shooting of 15-year-old on Cinco Bayou Bridge investigated as 'targeted crime,' police say

FORT WALTON BEACH — Police have confirmed that the shooting of a 15-year-old boy on the Cinco Bayou Bridge on Thursday afternoon was not random and is being investigated as a “targeted crime.”

The victim was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle that was traveling south on the bridge about 4:55 p.m. when an older model white sedan pulled up beside the passenger side of the vehicle and began firing, according to a Fort Walton Beach Police Department news release.

The boy was shot in the head and was still being treated for the injury Friday morning. His condition was not available.

The shooting interrupted traffic on the bridge until all lanes were reopened about 7:45 p.m., according to an alert from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older model white sedan missing a hubcap or with a donut. The vehicle also has tinted windows. One of the windows is possibly missing tint.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Boucher by phone at 850-833-9549 or email at eboucher@fwb.org.

Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 Tips Mobile App.

