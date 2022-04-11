Shooting on 21st Street in Tuscaloosa leaves one dead, two injured

A 29-year-old man died and two other people were injured Saturday night in a shooting on 21st Street in Tuscaloosa.

Investigators said that Charlie Lee Thomas was killed in the shooting.

One person was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center and is now being treated for non-life threatening injuries, said Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. The other shooting victim has been treated and released.

Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department were called to the 3500 block of 21st Street around 10 p.m.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to called the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690 or TPD at 205-349-2121.

