Shooting on I-4 near Plant City injures teenage girl riding with father

A teenage girl is in stable condition after being shot in the leg Friday night while riding in a car with her father on Interstate 4 outside Plant City, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Two bullets hit the passenger side of the car, a Volkswagen driven by a 37-year-old Tampa man, as it traveled westbound on the interstate near Branch Forbes Road at about 10:40 p.m., according to a news release. One of the bullets went into the car and hit the 14-year-old girl in the leg.

The Highway Patrol does not have a description of a suspect, it said, nor has it identified a reason for the shooting. The incident came less than two weeks after a woman was killed and a man critically injured in a suspected road-rage shooting on I-4 in Plant City.

Troopers asked anyone with information about the shooting to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS (**8477).