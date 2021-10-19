UPDATE: Shooting was accidental, non life-threatening

Ken de la Bastide, The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Ind.
·1 min read

Oct. 19—ANDERSON — Police have confirmed that a juvenile was injured Tuesday in a shooting that appears to have been accidental.

Anderson police officer Caleb McKnight said that one juvenile was cleaning a handgun and accidentally fired the weapon, shooting the other juvenile in the leg.

The injured juvenile was transported from the scene by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Police responded to a report of the shooting at about 1 p.m. in the 700 block of Gene Gustin Way.

Police said the call came in as an accidental shooting.

No criminal charges have been filed.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories