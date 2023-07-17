Shooting at Accomack lounge leaves man injured: Sheriff's office

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Billies Shisha Lounge & Restaurant that left one man injured on Saturday, July 15.

At approximately 11:22 p.m. on Saturday, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible gunshot victim in the 29000 block of Lankford Highway in Melfa. Deputies arrived at the scene and found a 28-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, and then transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he was later reported to be in stable condition.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police, the Onley Police Department, the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department, and the Painter Volunteer Fire Department.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Man injured in shooting at Accomack restaurant: Sheriff's office