Shooting at adult entertainment club kills one man, injures several more, NC cops say

One man died and several others were injured in a shooting at an adult entertainment club, North Carolina authorities say.

The Greensboro Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at Southside Johnny’s, a nightclub in Greensboro, just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, the department said in a news release.

Officers found several people injured and transported them to a local hospital. The victims were in “stable and life threatening conditions,” per the release.

One of the victims, 36-year-old Cedric Cantrell Monroe, died from his injuries, Greensboro police said.

Southside Johnny’s calls itself an “upscale Las Vegas style Gentleman’s Club” on its Facebook page.

Police did not specify the circumstances surrounding the shooting or the number of victims. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, officers said, but no suspect has been publicly identified.

