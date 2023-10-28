Shooting at Akron's Legends Lounge leaves one dead, one injured; police investigating

Akron police detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured at Legends Lounge Saturday morning in the 300 block of East South Street.

Police said in a news release that no arrests have yet been made. Detectives are working to identify and locate the person or people responsible for the shooting.

Officers responded to the shooting at approximately 12:40 Saturday morning. Upon arriving, they found a 46-year-old male near the establishment's rear entrance with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Officers immediately called for EMS and began securing the scene.

The victim was transported to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

While processing the scene, police said they learned of a second victim, a 37-year-old male, who, after sustaining several gunshot wounds during the shooting, transported himself to the hospital. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The names of both men are being withheld pending notification and further investigation.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown. Based on preliminary information and evidence collected, both victims were shot by an unknown suspect or suspects while outside the bar.

No additional information is currently available.

Updates will be provided as the investigation unfolds.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information to any of the following: The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS; text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637; or download the Akron PD app and submit information by texting Tips411 or accessing the link on our website, www.AkronCops.org.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Early morning shooting at Akron bar leaves one dead, one injured