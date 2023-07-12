Shooting at Alabama fire station leaves two firefighters seriously injured

A shooting at a fire station in Birmingham, Alabama, Wednesday left two firefighters in serious condition, law enforcement officials said.

A man or group of men entered the building through an open bay door in the morning, and subsequently shot the firefighters, according to Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond.

The two wounded firefighters, who are both men, were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

At the time of the shooting, police said the firefighters were conducting routine morning checks on equipment and the fire engine at Station 9 in Norwood, a neighborhood of Birmingham.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted, but have not determined a motivation for the attack, Thurmond said.

“It’s extremely unusual for someone to come target one of our fire stations,” Thurmond said.

“Our firefighters are there to protect and aid,” he continued, adding that it was “very troubling, disheartening that, that would happen in our community.”

No suspects have been taken into custody and the incident remains under investigation, officials said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com