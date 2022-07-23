Shooting on Amazon Ave leaves victim with serious injuries

Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 2 a.m. this morning, patrol officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of Amazon Ave in reference to a shooting.

A separate 911 caller stated that the victim was transported to 2200 block of Edgewood Ave. Upon arrival, officers located a black male, 40 years of age, with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded and transported the victim to a local hospital where he is currently undergoing surgery for a serious injury.

JSO violent crimes detectives have responded to the scene and are currently conducting the investigation. At this time, JSO has a possible suspect in custody, and believe this to be an isolated incident.

JSO is urging anyone with information to reach out by calling the JSO non-emergency hotline at:

(904) 630-0500 or jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org

Or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at:

1-866-845-TIPS









