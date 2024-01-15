Shooting at Arden Fair Mall leads to arrest of Marysville man

(FOX40.COM) — A Marysville man was recently arrested in connection to a shooting that injured one person at Arden Fair Mall last month.

On Dec. 16, 2023, the Sacramento Police Department received several reports of gunshots at Arden Fair Mall. Officers said the shooting was accidental, however, the person responsible was unknown at the time.

*Video Above: Police searching for Arden Fair Mall accidental shooting suspect

Sacramento Police says ‘accidental discharge’ led to Arden Fair Mall shooting

Sacramento police said video footage provided by Arden Fair Mall staff helped law enforcement progress in the case. Jose Garciacorona, 20, of Marysville was arrested on Jan. 10th after a search warrant was served at his residence and vehicle.

He was booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail for alleged negligent discharge of a firearm and possession of a loaded gun in public.

