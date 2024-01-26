Shooting at Arlington, Texas apartment leaves 3 people dead, gunman on the loose: Reports

In a shooting that left three people dead at an apartment complex in Arlington, Texas, the suspected gunman is still at large, according to reports.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Chatham Green Village Apartments on the south side of Arlington, a city located between Dallas and Fort Worth.

Police arrived and found three people: two men and a woman, with gunshot wounds who were pronounced dead at the scene, Fox 4 reported.

Police have not released the names or any other information about the victims, including a possible motive for the shooting.

CBS reported that two children were also at the apartment, but were not injured and have been released to family members.

Police have not yet made any arrests in connection with the shooting.

