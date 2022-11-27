Shooting in Atlanta leaves 1 person dead, several others injured: police

Multiple people were shot in Atlanta Saturday night following an altercation, leaving at least one victim dead.

According to Atlanta Police, at least five people were shot in the shooting on Market Street near Atlantic Station in northwest Atlanta.

Police said the victim who was killed was a male. The suspected gunman also died on the scene.

The shooting began following a dispute between teenagers and adults in the area, police said. Those involved are believed to be between 15 and 21 years old, Lieutenant Germaine Dearlove, the Atlanta Police Homicide Commander, said at a news conference.

Dearlove said it is possible there were two shooters involved at the scene Saturday night.

No arrests have been made yet in connection with the shooting.