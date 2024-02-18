Shooting at Augusta apartment complex leaves one hospitalized

Augusta authorities are investigating a shooting off Wrightsboro Road over the weekend.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office reported to 250 Fox Trace, a unit at Landings at 237 Apartments, at 11:10 p.m. on Saturday. They found someone who had been shot, according to Richmond County sheriff's Sgt. Caleb Lee.

As of Sunday, the victim had been hospitalized and investigators were on the scene.

'There's a lot to do': Medical College of Georgia dean reveals ambitious future for school

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Shooting at Landings at 237 Apartments off Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta