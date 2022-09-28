Shooting of Avon woman, 4-year-old girl may be 'accidental'

A woman and child were shot inside an Avon home Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the home in the 7300 block of Glensford Drive about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday and found a 4-year-old girl and a woman police believe is her grandmother shot inside the residence, the Avon Police Department said. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment and are listed in stable condition.

The child suffered gunshot wounds to her legs, said Brian Nugent, Avon Police spokesperson, and the woman is being released from the hospital shortly.

"Officers have secured the scene and our agency is not searching for any additional parties involved. We do not have an active threat or suspect in the area at this time," the department said in a Facebook post.

A man and a woman who were in the home are cooperating with police, who at this point in the investigation think the shooting was accidental. Officers are waiting for a search warrant on the home and will be on the scene for a few more hours.

"We are not known by any standard to be a community with a lot of gun violence," Nugent said, "but we are not immune."

Avon Police also are working with the school district's police and the Department of Child Services to ensure the home is safe, Nugent said. Two other children live in the home but were in school at the time of the shooting, he said.

Avon is about 15 miles west of downtown Indianapolis and has a population just above 18,000 people, according to census data.

This article will update.

