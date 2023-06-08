Shooting of Baby De’Avry: 2 men convicted in 2022 shooting death of baby in Downtown Pittsburgh

Two men were convicted of murder on Wednesday in the shooting that killed a baby in Downtown Pittsburgh last year.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Arrest made in shooting of Baby De’Avry in Downtown Pittsburgh

Markez Anger and Londell Falconer Jr. were trying to target someone else when they drove by a car near PPG Place and shot into it on May 29, 2022.

Instead, they killed 18-month-old De’Avry Thomas.

The maximum sentence for first-degree murder in Pennsylvania is death or life in prison.

It’s not clear when Anger and Falconer will be sentenced.

