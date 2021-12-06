Shooting at bar across from police station leaves 1 dead, 3 injured, Texas cops say

One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting at an El Paso bar, authorities say.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Headquarters Taphouse, a restaurant/bar across the street from the El Paso Police Department headquarters.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and three others were being treated at hospitals, a police spokesperson said. One of the victims injuries were considered life-threatening, KFOX reported.

No arrests have been made and a motive for the shooting is unclear. An investigation is ongoing, police said.

The bar’s vicinity to the police department led to a quick and large presence from officers, KVIA reported. Witnesses told the TV station a dozen gunshots could be heard from the bar.

Headquarters Taphouse has not commented on the shooting on its social media pages.

