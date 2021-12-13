Shooting at bar near K-State under investigation; police ask for photos, video of event

Police investigating a shooting early Sunday at Tate’s Bar in the Aggieville Business District near the Kansas State University campus are asking witnesses to share photos and videos of the incident.

The Riley County Police Department in a post on Twitter said detectives are seeking additional information concerning the shooting that took place at the bar in Manhattan, Kansas.

“Specifically, any pictures or videos inside or around Tate’s leading up to, during, or immediately after the shooting,” the police department said.

One man was shot and another man suffered a minor head injury in the incident that occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. at the bar, according to a news release from the Riley County police.

Officers heard gunshots being fired inside Tate’s Bar and arrived immediately there after. The victims, both 24 years old, were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. The shooting victim was later flown to a Topeka hospital.

About 20 minutes after the shooting, police asked on Twitter that people to avoid the area of Aggieville. They said the shooting was not an ongoing incident.

Police also asked people to shelter in place while officers gathered more information about the shooting. About an hour later, police said those who sheltered in place were able to leave.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Janelle Compagnone at 785-537-2112, ext. 2301 or jcompagnone@rileycountypolice.org.

Students affected by the shooting were encouraged to contact K-State’s Counseling and Psychological Services at 785-532-6927 or the Office of Student Life at 785-532-5432 or via email at stulife@k-state.edu, the university said on social media Sunday.