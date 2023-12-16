Shooting at Barton Creek Mall leaves 1 injured; police note event is an 'isolated incident'

A shooting late Saturday afternoon inside Barton Creek Mall left one person injured, officials with the Austin Police Department said.

Lt. Christina Diven said officers have not taken anyone into custody, but that police believe this is an isolated incident stemming from an altercation between two people.

Diven said calls to 911 started coming into APD at 4:43 p.m. about a possible active shooter.

"Once (police) got there, we were told it was not an active shooter was an isolated incident," Diven told the American-Statesman.

She said the mall is now advising that people who were hiding at the mall could come out. Diven added that the person who was shot has been taken to the hospital. The nature of the victim's injuries were unknown.

The Austin Police

Department (APD) is aware of an shooting incident that occurred at Barton Creek Mall. This is not an active shooter. This is an isolated incident. Officers are on scene and the investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to the public. — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) December 16, 2023

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Shooting at Barton Creek Mall was 'isolated incident,' police say