Shooting at Bass Lake sends man to hospital. Deputies said a gun was used improperly

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a shooting Saturday at Bass Lake.

Deputies responded to the area of Road 222 and Road 274 just before 4 p.m. and found a man who had a gunshot wound.

The man was airlifted to a local hospital. His condition is not known as of Sunday afternoon, deputies said.

Detectives determined the man was struck as a result of the negligent discharge of a firearm following improper firearm safety protocol by a private party, deputies said.

Spokeswoman Kayla Gates said all witnesses remained on scene and were cooperative and interviewed by detectives.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770.