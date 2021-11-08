Shooting between juveniles in Smithfield was unintentional, police say

A shooting that injured a juvenile last week was an accident, Smithfield police said Monday.

The incident, which happened around 6:21 p.m. Nov. 1, involved two juveniles who knew each other, Capt. Ryan Sheppard told The News & Observer. Multiple media outlets reported the injured boy was 15 years old.

Police consulted with the Johnston County District Attorney’s Office and petitioned the juvenile accused of unintentionally shooting the victim with filing a false police report, which will initiate a juvenile court case.

The investigation is ongoing. Sheppard said he could not say what type of gun was involved and who owns it, or provide information on the alleged false police report.

The injured juvenile was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after police responded to the scene near Furlong Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.