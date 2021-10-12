Shooting between two groups near Lexington public park injures teen

An 18-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting near Martin Luther King Park Monday night, according to Lexington police.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m., police said. Police believe the incident began on Gerald Drive and spilled over into the park area. The victim was found nearby on Millbank Road off Russell Cave Road.

According to police, the shooting was between two groups, potentially involving juveniles. One kid has been charged with possession of a gun by a minor, but police don’t know if he fired any shots.

Police said the juvenile charged and the victim were uncooperative on the scene.

Police said they have a generic description of the suspect who shot the 18-year-old but have made no arrests as of early Tuesday morning.

Multiple rounds were fired while children were in the park at the time of the shooting, per police. A van was also struck by gunfire.

Two handguns were recovered at the scene, according to police.