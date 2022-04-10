Shooting at birthday party leaves 1 dead, 5 wounded in Indiana, police say

One person was killed and five more injured in a shooting at a birthday party in Indianapolis, Indiana, police told news outlets.

Police received a call after 3 a.m. on Sunday, April 10, and arrived at the Team One Event Center on the city’s northwest side, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Six people were shot in total, police told TV station WISH. Inside the venue, officers found one man dead and five others — men and women — with gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe there was a fight at the party, which escalated into a shooting, WTTV reported. Shots were fired from inside and outside the event center.

Police hadn’t provided any information on possible suspects as of late Sunday morning.

