Shooting at block party leaves ten injured in Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds discusses a shooting at a block party that left ten people injured (WCIV)

Ten people were injured in a shooting in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, police say.

The violence began at about 11:40pm on Monday night, according to Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds. When police responded to a noise complaint about a large party in a vacant lot, Mr Reynolds said, two shots were fired into the police car.

The melee escalated from there. Four of the victims are in critical condition, and some are as young as 17 years old, police say.

“We are lucky we don’t have a dead cop, or dead citizens, or dead community members,” Mr Reynolds told reporters on Tuesday.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow