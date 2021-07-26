Shooting at Blue Springs park leaves two injured; police find blood in suspect vehicle

Two men were found injured after a shooting Sunday at Wilbur Young Park in Blue Springs, and a suspect vehicle found at another location had blood inside, a police spokeswoman said.

Police responded about 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the park in the 1200 block of Southeast Adams Dairy Parkway on reports that shots had been fired, said Jennifer Brady, public information officer for the Blue Springs Police Department.

Arriving officers found a 22-year-old and a 19-year-old injured at the park. They were taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, Brady said.

A weapon was found on one of the victims at the hospital, but police did not disclose what type of weapon it was, she said.

Witnesses reported that a vehicle with two males inside was seen heading westbound on U.S. 40 highway. Police found a vehicle parked at the QuikTrip at Missouri 7 and U.S. 40 highways, less than two miles away. They believe the vehicle was involved in the shooting and blood was found inside.

While investigating the shooting, police found numerous spent shell casings at the park, Brady said.

Further details, including a description of the suspects as well as what lead up to the shooting, was unavailable.

