Shooting in Boise parking lot leaves man seriously injured. Police looking for suspect

The Boise Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man they have identified as a shooting suspect following an incident early Monday morning in Southeast Boise.

Police responding to a shooting report at about 3 a.m. Monday near South Broadway Avenue and West Linden Street arrived to find an adult male seriously injured in a parking lot, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. Police said they rushed the man to a local hospital.

BPD’s Violent Crime Unit investigated and identified a suspect, the release said, and now police are seeking the public’s help in finding him.

The suspect is said to be 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and black pants, police said. He was driving a maroon sedan with a front right wheel that does not match the other three wheels, according to the release.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect.

Police said they believe the suspect and victim got into “a verbal altercation earlier in the night at a business” on S. Broadway Avenue, and then engaged in a second confrontation in a nearby parking lot, where the shooting occurred. The men apparently did not know each other, according to the release.

Anyone with information can contact Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790 or contact Boise detectives at 208-570-6261.