A Bossier City man is dead Tuesday, Oct. 3, following an early morning shooting.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Bossier City Police Department received a call to the 1200 block of Waller Street on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered Michael Hawkins, 38, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Hawkins was transported to Ochsner LSU Health where he succumbed to his injuries. According to police, Hawkins was shot in the yard following an altercation with another individual.

Police have not identified the suspect and are seeking help from anyone with any information about the suspect or suspects involved in this homicide.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8605.

More: Shreveport police officer arrested in Sabine Parish

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shooting in Bossier City leaves a man dead