Shooting in Bradenton arcade parking lot leaves one dead, sheriff’s office says

Law enforcement is investigating a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Bradenton arcade early Sunday morning.

Deputies were called to the Gold Rush Arcade at 5107 14th Street West around 2:30 a.m., the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

They found a 33-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. A tourniquet was applied to his leg and he was taken to HCA Florida Blake Hospital, where he later died, the sheriff’s office said.

The parking lot is used as an overflow lot for Touch of Class Lounge on 51st Avenue at night, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said evidence was collected from the parking lot and deputies “are following several leads.”

No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information can contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or provide an anonymous tip through Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.