Man shot after answering knock in Brickell Key condo, cops say. He’s in critical condition.

A man was in critical condition after answering a knock on the door of his 15th floor Brickell Key condominium Thursday and being shot multiple times, police said.

The shooting just before 2 p.m. at the Isola Condominium on the relatively isolated island adjacent to Miami’s glitzy business district, shocked residents and attracted a large police presence, a rare sight in the neighborhood that can only be accessed by a bridge and that is mostly crime-free.

Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat said the shooter got out of a vehicle in front of the condo at 770 Claughton Island Drive, walked through the lobby and took the elevator to the 15th floor. He then retraced his steps, got back into the vehicle and left. Fallat said police were interviewing a witness and combing through video to try and identify the shooter or his vehicle.

Fallat said it also wasn’t immediately clear if there was another person in the getaway vehicle. Fallat said there didn’t appear to be any other injuries. Police hadn’t released the name of the victim by late afternoon. The island’s streets remained open.

A Miami police officer said the victim was shot five times. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“The resident greeted him at the door and he shot him several times,” said Fallat. “We don’t know if it’s his car.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.