Shooting in Brockton leaves 1 man dead, another injured in city's 2nd murder in a week

BROCKTON — For the second time in less than a week, a man was fatally shot in Brockton early Tuesday morning.

Brockton Police Department detectives and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County district attorney's office are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured, a Brockton police spokesperson said in a short written statement.

Double shooting outside 76 Tremont Street in Brockton on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.

The DA's office said Tuesday morning that a 36-year-old victim suffered a "fatal wound" and the second victim, who is 38 years old, "was struck by gunfire" and taken by ambulance to a local hospital, "where he remains being treated."

ShotSpotter, the city's electronic gunfire detection system, alerted police to seven rounds of gunfire near 76 Tremont St. about 1:36 a.m. Tuesday.

Police also received calls reporting that someone had been shot.

Brockton police referred all further inquiries to the DA's office.

No arrests had been announced as of Tuesday morning, but the DA's office said the investigation is ongoing.

The fatal shooting is the city's second homicide in less than a week.

A 28-year-old Brockton man, Nelito Lopes, was killed in a shooting at Prospect and Walnut streets on Nov. 3. A 24-year-old Brockton man, Asa St. Louis, is being held without bail on a murder charge in connection with Lopes' death.

