A dispute between two men at a GameStop store ended with one man in critical condition after a shooting on Tuesday night, Pembroke Pines police say.

Pines police didn’t say what the dispute was about. The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. at 11069 Pines Blvd.

Police said the shooter was a GameStop employee and that there’s no further threat to the public.

