Shooting in Broward kills woman, and injures man and a juvenile, cops say

A Lauderhill shooting Tuesday afternoon left a woman dead and a juvenile and man injured, police said. Authorities are searching for those responsible.

Around 4:20 p.m., Lauderhill Police Department officers rushed to a 911 call regarding a shooting in the 5600 block of Northwest 28th Street, the department said.

Officers found the woman, who had multiple gunshot wounds, dead near the road.

A juvenile girl and a man were also at the scene and taken to Broward Health Medical Center. They received treatment for non-life- threatening gun wounds, police said.

The motive of the shooting is unknown and no suspect or suspects have been identified.

As detectives canvass the area and investigate, officials are advising residents to stay away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a developing story.