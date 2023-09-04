Shooting at a Broward Labor Day event sends three people to the hospital, police say

A Labor Day Weekend event ended minutes into Monday with a triple shooting, Lauderhill police said.

Despite two of the three people suffering gunshot wounds to the head, police say, all three people are in stable condition at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

The first call about a shooting at 1400 N. State Road 7, the address for Lallo’s and Lauderhill Festival Grounds, came in about 20 minutes after midnight. Police say they found one man in the parking lot wounded in the back of his head, and a woman in front of the entrance shot in the shoulder. A third person showed up at Florida Medical Center, two miles away, after being shot in the front of the head.

Anyone who knows anything about this shooting can call Lauderhill police at 954-497-4700 or reach out to Broward Crime Stoppers either online or at 954-493-8477.