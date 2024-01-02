Shooting at bus stop near Union Station injures one man, KC police say no threat to public

A shooting near a bus stop close to Kansas City’s Union Station left one man with non life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning, police said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near Pershing Road and Main Street just after 7 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, police found an unknown male with a gunshot wound determined to be non life-threatening. He was taken to an area hospital, police said.

Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokesperson with the Kansas City Police Department, confirmed the shooting was not related to Union Station and that the area is clear following the shooting.

Police are investigating the incident and looking for an unknown male suspect.