Shooting at busy Woodland shopping complex kills one man. Police announce arrest

A man was arrested Sunday in connection to the shooting death of another person at a Woodland shopping complex, police said.

Officers were called to the 100 block of West Main Street about 7:30 p.m. for a report of a man threatening another man. They found a man suffering a gunshot wound and “other injuries,” according to a social media post.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Woodland police.

“Detectives are continuing their investigation and believe that this was an isolated incident,” police said. “There is no threat to our community.”