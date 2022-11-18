Shooting at Camelot Inn leaves one dead; APD homicide unit investigating

The Amarillo Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Thursday night.

According to reports, on Thursday at about 7:50 p.m., Amarillo officers received a call to 2508 East I-40 to the Camelot Inn on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a 24-year-old man who had been shot, and he died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit at 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police: Shooting at Camelot Inn leaves 1 dead; no arrests