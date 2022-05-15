Shooting on Campbellton Road leaves one man dead, Atlanta police says
Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting on Campbellton Road that left one man dead.
Police said just after 3 p.m., they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Campbellton Road.
Investigators pronounced the man dead at the scene.
According to police, the 911 caller said the suspect was a black male running from the scene.
The identity of the suspect and motive for the shooting is unknown.
