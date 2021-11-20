UPDATE: Oregon man arrested after carjacking, shooting at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Red Bluff

Red Bluff Police Department logo

An Oregon man was arrested in Tehama County after he carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint near St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff and took the driver hostage on Friday morning, police said.

Karl Van Hoomissen, 22, was taken into custody around 9 a.m. in the Corning area at Blue Mountain Road and Corning Road, Red Bluff police Sgt. Ruben Murgia said.

Authorities put down a spike strip before Van Hoomissen was arrested, and the woman who was in the vehicle was able jump out before the vehicle, a red Honda, came to a stop, Murgia said.

The woman was injured as she jumped from the vehicle and she was treated at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Murgia said. He did not know the extent of her injuries.

During the pursuit, Van Hoomissen shot through the windshield of the vehicle, Murgia said.

This all started around 8 a.m. when police got a call that there was man with a gun at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

As police were responding, more 911 calls were coming in that the man was trying to carjack vehicles and shooting the gun, Murgia said.

By the time officers arrived, Van Hoomissen had left the hospital grounds and then carjacked the woman around South Main Street and Sister Mary Columba Drive, forcing her to drive south on Highway 99, Murgia said.

"The important thing is the employees reacted exactly how they have been trained to act," hospital spokeswoman Christine McMurry said. "The person sitting in front of the emergency department screening spot hit the floor, pushed the panic button and called 911. Everything went off without a hitch."

Van Hoomissen was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and carjacking, Murgia said.

