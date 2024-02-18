Shooting at Carson warehouse party injures 4

A shooting at a warehouse party in Carson left four with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the reported shooting in the area of Belshaw Avenue and East Dominguez Street around 12:15 a.m. Officials described the scene as a “large warehouse party.”

Responders transported four people to a hospital with gunshot wounds. No deaths were reported, per authorities.

The sheriff’s department said it remains unknown what led to the shooting, and it is unclear if it was gang related.

