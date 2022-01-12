Who has been shooting cats with arrows for years? A South MS city looks for answers.

Editor’s note: This story mentions instances and photos of animal cruelty. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Poplarville Police Department and Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help identifying individuals involved in a felony animal cruelty case.

In several incidents over the past four years, cats in the South Mississippi city have been struck with blow gun darts.

The darts are yellow and about 4-to-5 inches long with an arrow on the end, the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers said in a press release.

Brenda Nirenberg, 68, of Poplarville, is a local animal welfare advocate who originally contacted Crime Stoppers about the incidents. She the Sun Herald that the animals involved in the incidents are people’s pets.

Nirenberg said residents have also found the darts in their yards and have had their cats go missing.

In 2020, Mississippi enacted stricter animal cruelty laws that increase penalties for committing animal cruelty and treat each instance of animal cruelty as a separate incident.

According to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers, individuals involved in this case may be charged with a felony under the new law.

Crime Stoppers sent photos of the arrows, as well as a cat who was struck in the head with one of them. The animal luckily survived, Crime Stoppers said.

Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2500 for tips leading to an arrest. Information relating to these crimes can be sent to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app or by calling 1-877-787-5898.

Millie the cat survived after someone shot a blowgun dart at her on Nov. 11, 2021 in Poplarville.