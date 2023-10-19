Shooting on Cedar Street leaves one dead and one injured - what we know

A shooting on Cedar Street Wednesday night left one person dead and another injured. The identities of the victims are being withheld, pending notifications, a release from the Norwich Police Department states.

Norwich Police were called to Cedar St at 7:50 p.m. for a disturbance, and found a victim wounded by a gunshot. That victim told officers he was operating a vehicle, and after being injured, drove down the road in the vehicle, but crashed it, the release states.

Officers found the vehicle in a wooded area, and another victim was trapped inside. The victim from the car was extricated and sent to Backus Hospital, but died of his injuries there, the release states.

At this time, this shooting appears to be a targeted event and there is no known threat to the public. As of 12:18 a.m. Thursday, Norwich Police were still investigating the scene. Anyone with information should contact the Norwich Police Detective Division at (860)886-5561.

This is a developing story.

