Shooting update: Ceres resident shot armed man trying to enter home, police say

The man critically injured in a Thursday morning Ceres shooting allegedly tried to enter a house through a rear bedroom window while armed with a gun, police said in a press release.

Detectives are still investigating why Ceres resident Anthony Robledo, 23, tried to enter the house he did not own, the Ceres Police Department said Friday.

A male resident of the house in the 2300 block of Moffett Road saw Robledo was armed and entering the house, police said. The resident allegedly shot a firearm toward Robledo several times.

After responding to the scene at 4:11 a.m., officers found Robledo in the house’s backyard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers gave him medical attention until Modesto Fire Department and American Medical Response paramedics took over care, police said. Robledo remains in critical condition at a local hospital, police said.

The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office will review the case, police said.

Members of the public with any information related to the investigation can contact Detective Berlier at 209-538-5616.