Shooting charges against teen held for court

Jul. 20—SHARON — A Sharon teenager who was charged as an adult is scheduled to appear in Mercer County Common Pleas Court in September for his alleged role in a shooting outside Musser Elementary School in Sharon.

Christian Anthony Fonteboa, 17, is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Sept. 21 before Judge Ronald D. Amrhein, according to court documents.

Fonteboa appeared in court for his preliminary hearing Monday before District Judge Dennis M. Songer of Sharon, who held Fonteboa's charges for common pleas court, the documents state.

He faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a minor, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a weapon on school property, and four counts of reckless endangerment.

Fonteboa is charged in connection with a shooting at 8:42 p.m. June 8 in the 500 block of Cedar Avenue, Sharon. According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to the area of Musser Elementary School for a report of shots fired.

A neighbor at the scene provided surveillance video of a suspect in a black hoodie, long black shorts and black shoes firing a handgun from the dumpster area of Musser along the 500 block of Spruce Avenue.

The video showed two vehicles traveling south on Cedar Avenue before turning west onto Plum Street and eventually pulling to the north side of the street. The suspect got out of one of the vehicles and can be seen carrying a handgun, running north on Cedar Avenue.

The suspect stopped between the dumpster and a concrete barrier on the north side of the school, then fired multiple shots toward the west. Several children could be seen on the video to the front of and around the man at the time of the shooting.

Police later contacted the driver of the vehicle the suspect got out of, who told police they gave Fonteboa a ride. Fonteboa asked the driver to stop near the school because he saw someone he "has a beef with," but the driver refused.

Fonteboa tried to leave the vehicle anyway, and when the vehicle stopped, Fonteboa got out with a handgun. Fonteboa then started shooting from the dumpster area, and the video showed people running away from the gunfire.

Police said no one was injured in the shooting.

