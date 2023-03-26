Shooting into Charlotte apartment building kills one person, injures another

One person is dead and another is injured after someone shot into an apartment building in southwest Charlotte Saturday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called after someone shot into an occupied building in the 5000 block of Cherrycrest Lane just after 10:30 p.m., according to a news release Sunday from the department. A map of the area shows apartment complexes.

When officers arrived at the building they found two people who had been shot, police said. Both were taken to the hospital. One of the two victims died, while the other had non-life threatening injuries.

Neither victim has been identified. Information regarding any suspect, or what led up to the shooting, has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.