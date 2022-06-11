Shooting in Charlotte leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition, police say

One person is dead and another is in critical condition as police investigate a shooting and homicide at a Charlotte motel Saturday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers found two males with gunshot wounds after responding to a call of a shooting about 9 a.m. on Glenwood Drive in northwest Charlotte. Information from CMPD on the address of where the shooting victims were located matches the address of the Econo Lodge near Interstate 85, near the Lakewood neighborhood.

Medic took both males to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead, police said in a news release Saturday. The other person has life-threatening injuries, police said.

CMPD Major Cecil Brisbon told WSOC TV police detectives have “a little bit of grainy video that we’re working through, but we’re unable to report out on exactly how many suspects that we’re looking at.”

“What we really need is some help from the general public, not just bringing forth information that’s going to help us solve this case, but also to try and change the hearts and minds of the individuals in our community and other communities so that we can stop this senseless violence that has been occurring recently,” Brisbon said.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call CMPD Detective Adam Planty at 704-432-8477. Anonymous tips can be left on the Crime Stoppers line at 704-334-1600.