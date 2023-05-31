Shooting and chase in North Highlands being investigated by Sacramento deputies

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident Tuesday evening in North Highlands in which a suspect allegedly fired shots at the home of a resident, who then got in his vehicle and chased the shooting suspect, authorities said.

No injuries were reported, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi said.

The incident began when an unidentified male suspect drove to a person’s house and fired shots toward the residence, Gandhi said around 9 p.m. That person then got in his vehicle and pursued the suspect.

At least one of the vehicles became disabled at a Speedway gas station at the corner of Madison Avenue and Hillsdale Boulevard, just west of Interstate 80, Gandhi said. It was not immediately clear whether either vehicle crashed.

The shooting suspect then entered the vehicle of a driver who was not involved in the initial dispute and forced that person to drive him a short distance away, Gandhi said. The suspect then exited that vehicle and fled on foot.

West Sacramento police stopped the second victim, who was allegedly forced to drive the suspect away from the gas station, on westbound I-80 near Davis, Gandhi said. The driver cooperated with police. The first victim remained at the Speedway and was contacted by deputies.

Neither victim was struck by gunfire or otherwise hurt, Gandhi said. No one was detained or in custody as of Tuesday night, he said.

The incident, which drew a large law enforcement presence to the intersection of Madison Avenue and Hillsdale Boulevard, remains under investigation.