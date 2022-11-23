Shooting at Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart leaves at least 6 dead, 5 wounded

A gunman opened fire inside a Virginia Walmart Tuesday night, killing six people and wounding at least five others, police said, marking the latest incident in a wave of gun violence to strike the nation over the last few days.

The shooter was also killed, according to city officials. A motive was not yet clear.

The store was packed with shoppers gearing up for the Thanksgiving holiday when the shooting began. Officers with the Chesapeake Police Department were called to the Walmart around 10:15 p.m. and were almost immediately met with carnage when they arrived on the scene.

“I am devastated by the senseless act of violence that took place late last night in our city,” Mayor Rick West said in a statement posted on the city’s Twitter account Wednesday. “Chesapeake is a tightknit community and we are all shaken by this news.”

With News Wire Services