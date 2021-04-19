Shooting at Chicago McDonalds drive-through kills seven-year-old girl and seriously injures father

Mayank Aggarwal
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;Police investigate a crime scene where Jontae Adams, 28, and his daughter Jaslyn, 7, were shot, resulting in Jaslyn&#39;s death at a McDonald&#39;s drive-thru, on 18 April 18, 2021, in Chicago&lt;/p&gt; (Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Police investigate a crime scene where Jontae Adams, 28, and his daughter Jaslyn, 7, were shot, resulting in Jaslyn's death at a McDonald's drive-thru, on 18 April 18, 2021, in Chicago

(Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

A shooting at one of Chicago’s McDonald's drive-through has left a seven-year-old girl dead and resulted in serious injuries to her father.

According to the Chicago police, the young girl, Jaslyn Adams, was with her father Jontae Adams, 28, in their car in the McDonald’s parking lot in the Homan Square neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon when they were shot.

A McDonald’s employee, who asked not to be named, told the Chicago Sun-Times that two people got out of a grey car in the drive-thru and started shooting at Adams’ car.

The news report said just after the shooting Mr Adams called his mother, Lawanda McMullen. She recalled that her son said: “Ma, come get me. They just shot my baby.”

Videos on social media showed the moments when police officers were pulling the victims out of the car a person not visible on the camera said: “Oh s---! They killed a baby!”

Jaslyn, who was shot repeatedly, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. She has three siblings. The police said her father, who was shot in the torso, was taken to the same hospital where his condition is serious.

The police had cordoned off the parking area and is yet to make any arrests. The police believe the shooting incident to be gang-related.

It is because in less than three hours after this incident at the McDonalds, two other people, a 33-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were shot in their car in an area about 10 kilometres away. The police believe that it is connected to the McDonald incident. They are both in the hospital and their condition is serious.

Jaslyn’s aunt, Tawny McMullen, said her niece was “beautiful” and a “really sweet child” while saying that her daughter was best friends with the seven-year-old.

While her grandmother, Lawanda McMullen, recalled that Jaslyn loved to dance and make TikTok videos. Her family said that she was nicknamed Pinky “because she was bright” and pink was her favourite colour.

Local community activists and Jaslyn’s family appealed for a ceasefire and end to violence.

Additional reporting by agencies

Read More

After the FedEx shooting, Sikhs in Indianapolis feel targeted

Teenage boy, 16, arrested for murder after Nebraska mall shooting

Former police detective named as suspect in Austin shooting which left three dead

Minnesota authorities respond to police-involved shooting

Recommended Stories

  • Trudy Tyler and the postman she accidentally kissed

    After an awkward encounter with Glenn the postman, Trudy Tyler gets serious about catching Minky the hamster. By Christine Manby

  • J&J, other drugmakers to face trial in California over claims they fueled opioid epidemic

    Four drugmakers are set to face trial on Monday in a lawsuit by several large counties in California that are seeking more than $50 billion over claims the companies helped fuel an opioid epidemic by deceptively marketing addictive painkillers. The case against Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Endo International PLC and AbbVie's Allergan unit is one of the thousands of lawsuits by states and local governments seeking to hold pharmaceutical companies responsible for the drug crisis. Opioids have resulted in the overdose deaths of nearly 500,000 people from 1999 to 2019 in the United States, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Woman shot 5 times in West Philadelphia

    Police are investigating after a woman was shot five times early Sunday morning in West Philadelphia.

  • Teen girl shot in back while sitting inside Port Richmond home: Police

    Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old girl injured in the city's Port Richmond section on Sunday afternoon.

  • The danger of vaccine hesitancy becoming political

    Data: CDC and New York Times; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosThe counties with the most vaccine-hesitant residents generally also voted for Donald Trump in 2020 by large margins, whereas the counties with the lowest levels of hesitancy generally also had fewer Trump voters. Why it matters: Your politics don't have anything to do with whether you're vulnerable to the coronavirus if you remain unvaccinated. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn fact, many counties with high levels of vaccine hesitancy — particularly in the South — are also considered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be highly socially vulnerable based on factors like poverty, lack of access to transportation and crowded housing.Driving the news: More than half of U.S. adults have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, a remarkable milestone.But in some states, appointments are going unfilled and unused doses are starting to pile up — potentially a sign that demand is decreasing. Around one-fifth of Americans say they definitely won't get a vaccine or only will if required to, and another 17% say they want to "wait and see" before getting a shot, per KFF.The big picture: The groups most likely to say they definitely won't get a vaccine are Republicans and rural residents.But experts caution that it's important not to oversimplify the narrative. For example, many ruby-red Southern states have large Black populations as well as white Republicans. Black Americans are among the most likely groups to say they want to "wait and see" before getting the vaccine, and they may also face access barriers.Between the lines: Plenty of other American adults who haven't yet gotten their shots are planning to — they just don't feel particularly urgent about it. Others are still on the fence. Overuse of the "vaccine hesitancy" label could end up backfiring. “What I'm really worried about is building up this identity of, ‘if you're a Republican, you don’t want the vaccine.’ I think a) that’s not correct and b) it's really, really harmful,” said Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.And conflating slow vaccination rates, high hesitancy rates and political leanings may paper over access issues. “It could be that people who believe in Trump and voted for Trump don’t want to get vaccinated. It could also be that those places did a lousy job making vaccines available," Jha said. What we're watching: The federal government is currently allocating vaccines to states based on population. This strategy may no longer make the most sense, although vaccine supply is likely not going to be a problem in any state in the near-term future.“Right now, some states need more vaccines, and other states need more help with getting the vaccines they have out. In two weeks every state will need help getting the vaccines they have out," Jha said. “By early May, the eager crowd will be done everywhere. I would say the federal government should start to help states solve that," he added.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • GOP members who voted to impeach Trump get flood of donations defying former president’s vow for revenge

    Incumbent Republican lawmakers received record donations in first quarter of 2021 as Trump yet to mobilise base for primary challengers

  • Little Village Peace March for Adam Toledo expects thousands following CPD killing

    Thousands are expected to march in Chicago's Little Village, demanding justice and police reform, following the police killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

  • 4 of the victims in the Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting were members of the Sikh community

    Eight victims were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting Thursday night after a gunman opened fire at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

  • Rape victim’s murder jury foreman was just 18: ‘I’ve grown some humanity since then’

    “A lot of things weren’t included that were pretty fundamental.”

  • All The Times The Royal Family Killed It in Plaid

    Kate sported a houndstooth plaid dress during a visit to Bradford, where she and Prince William made milkshakes. In a photograph released to celebrate her fourth birthday, the young princess sported a very fashionable plaid skirt. A plaid skirt, jacket and head scarf is Queen Elizabeth II's go-to casual outfit.

  • Black Teen Fatally Shot by Tennessee Police. Initial Reports Says He Shot Officer, Later Says Bullet Did Not Come From Teen's Gun

    Right now is a difficult time for Black America. Last summer, we saw a massive wave of Black Lives Matter protests across the nation and an equally massive spotlight on systemic racism in policing—we called it a racial awakening.

  • ‘I’m a real fighter’: Jake Paul talks up boxing career after knocking out Ben Askren

    Paul ended his fight with Askren inside one round after a left jab

  • Residents evacuated as mountain fire spreads in Cape Town

    Residents are being evacuated from Cape Town neighborhoods Monday as a wildfire spreading on the slopes of the city's famed Table Mountain was fanned by strong winds overnight and houses came under threat. The man was arrested Sunday night after witnesses reported seeing three people moving through flames on the mountain slopes setting more fires, Cape Town safety and security official JP Smith told The Associated Press. More than 250 city and volunteer firefighters have been deployed to battle the fire that has already damaged parts of the University of Cape Town, including the library, a historic windmill, and a restaurant near a memorial for Cecil Rhodes.

  • George Floyd news – live: Minneapolis braces for Derek Chauvin trial verdict as closing arguments to begin

    Follow latest updates from the Hennepin County Courthouse

  • Day Traders Love These 3 Stocks. Should You?

    The popular mobile app Robinhood has ushered in a new era of stocks trading, making no-commission trades the norm in the industry. Meanwhile, Americans with extra time on their hands during the pandemic have taken enthusiastically to trading, flooding social media sites like Reddit, YouTube, and TikTok to learn more about stocks and trade tips. Day trading comes with risks, though, as the trading strategy tries to capture short-term profits on quick movements in stocks.

  • 7-year-old girl shot and killed in McDonald's drive-thru in Chicago

    Officer raced her to a hospital to no avail. Her father was also shot and seriously wounded. The car was bullet-ridden.

  • Protests planned across Russia to 'save Navalny's life' as West warns Putin

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Allies of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny unveiled plans on Sunday for what they hope will be the largest protests in modern Russian history on Wednesday as Washington warned Russia it would pay a price if he died in jail from his hunger-strike. The protest date was brought forward after a medical trade union with ties to Navalny said on Saturday he was in a critical condition, citing medical tests which it said showed that Navalny's kidneys could soon fail, which could lead to cardiac arrest. "Things are developing too quickly and too badly," his allies wrote in a statement on Navalny's website, announcing their plans for nationwide street demonstrations that they portrayed as a bid to win him life-saving medical care and as a protest over a crackdown on his supporters.

  • President Biden doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel on infrastructure: Sen. John Thune

    Opposing View: If Joe Biden will work with Republicans, we can expand infrastructure and economic opportunity — instead of the federal government.

  • Matthew McConaughey is a viable candidate for Texas governor, poll reveals

    Hollywood actor has support of 45 per cent of Texans against incumbent governor’s 33 per cent

  • Raúl Castro steps down as Cuban Communist Party leader

    His resignation ends his family's six-decade hold on power in Cuba.