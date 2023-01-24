Shooting in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood leaves 2 dead, 3 injured

CHICAGO — Two people have died and three are injured after a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood of Chicago on Monday afternoon in what police described as a “targeted” home invasion, according to officials.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the 2900 block of East 78th Street at about 1:45 p.m. Two people died at the scene and three others were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to fire officials. One of the three injured people went to a nearby McDonald’s to seek help.

In a Monday afternoon news conference, police Deputy Chief Sean Loughran said preliminary information indicates the people were shot during a “targeted” home invasion. “What I can say specifically is (it) does not appear to be a random act,” he added.

He confirmed one victim was able to escape to a nearby business about half a mile away. Loughran said detectives are investigating, which includes canvassing the neighborhood, identifying eyewitnesses, cataloging any video evidence and processing the crime scene.

He said a reward of $15,000 is being offered for information related to the shooting resulting in an arrest.

According to preliminary information from fire officials, the deceased are a male in his 20s and a female in her 30s. One of the people injured, a man in his 40s, was listed in critical condition. Another injured person was a man in his late teens to early 20s.

